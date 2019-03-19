Rent Calculator
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
101 REDWING COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
101 REDWING COURT
101 Redwing Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
101 Redwing Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready home. Fully fenced yard. Tile throughout all living areas. Large Master and master bathroom with double sinks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 REDWING COURT have any available units?
101 REDWING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
Is 101 REDWING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
101 REDWING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 REDWING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 101 REDWING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 101 REDWING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 101 REDWING COURT offers parking.
Does 101 REDWING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 REDWING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 REDWING COURT have a pool?
No, 101 REDWING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 101 REDWING COURT have accessible units?
No, 101 REDWING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 101 REDWING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 REDWING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 REDWING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 REDWING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
