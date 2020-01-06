Rent Calculator
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10 INCONNU DRIVE
10 Inconnu Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10 Inconnu Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT REDUCED! Rent will be $1,195 for the first two months. Normal rent will be $1295. Beautiful property for rent in Poinciana, large open Floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 INCONNU DRIVE have any available units?
10 INCONNU DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 10 INCONNU DRIVE have?
Some of 10 INCONNU DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10 INCONNU DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10 INCONNU DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 INCONNU DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10 INCONNU DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 10 INCONNU DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10 INCONNU DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10 INCONNU DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 INCONNU DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 INCONNU DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10 INCONNU DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10 INCONNU DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10 INCONNU DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 INCONNU DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 INCONNU DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 INCONNU DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 INCONNU DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
