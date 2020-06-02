Rent Calculator
Poinciana, FL
1 CATALINA COURT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1 CATALINA COURT
1 Catalina Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1 Catalina Court, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful well maintained home. Big backyard with screened pool. Big kitchen space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 CATALINA COURT have any available units?
1 CATALINA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 1 CATALINA COURT have?
Some of 1 CATALINA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1 CATALINA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1 CATALINA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 CATALINA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1 CATALINA COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 1 CATALINA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1 CATALINA COURT offers parking.
Does 1 CATALINA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 CATALINA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 CATALINA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1 CATALINA COURT has a pool.
Does 1 CATALINA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1 CATALINA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1 CATALINA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 CATALINA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 CATALINA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 CATALINA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
