Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court parking 24hr maintenance car wash area clubhouse dog park hot tub package receiving

Just minutes from the Port Everglades Expressway, our resort-style community at The Waves Apartment Homes in Plantation, FL features an ideal address for commuters all across the Davie and Sunrise, FL areas. Enjoy coming home to a beautifully designed pet-friendly Plantation apartment community, ideally positioned around a shimmering lake and nestled amongst lush Floridian foliage. From our uniquely designed tri-level floorplans to the convenience of private entries, The Waves Apartments in Plantation, FL are your best choice for luxury living!