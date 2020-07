Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry extra storage microwave range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly business center key fob access yoga

The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities. Beyond the resort-style pool, two-story fitness center, sky lounge and ground floor retail, the fully integrated, tech-forward infrastructure makes The Rise a perfect place for residents to engage in their professional and personal lives. Our residents can live, work and play without ever having to worry about the commute back home. We invite you to explore the community's shops, restaurants and green spaces on foot. It's more than just a place to go, it's a place to be with resort-level hospitality throughout a walkable, seamlessly connected community of shopping, dining, entertainment, living and working.