Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard doorman fire pit game room green community guest parking hot tub internet access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving pool table sauna

Come and relax at Mar Lago Apartment Homes, the finest collection of luxury apartments in Plantation, FL. Our community offers the best amenities in the area including a soccer & volleyball court, sundecks, a clubhouse, and a convenient business center. Residents of our Plantation, FL apartments enjoy coming home to fully-equipped kitchens, large closets, cathedral ceilings, and granite countertops. With our close proximity to the intersection of I-75 and I-595 near both Sunrise and Davie, FL, our Plantation, FL apartments put you in the perfect place to commute anywhere in the area. Come and let us show you what makes Mar Lago the best apartments in Plantation. Whether you are looking to relocate to beautiful apartments in Sunrise, FL or Plantation, FL, look no further than Mar Lago Apartment Homes. Schedule a tour of our luxury Plantation apartments today. Our friendly leasing staff is waiting to hear from you!