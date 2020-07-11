All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like
Mar Lago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
Mar Lago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

Mar Lago

Open Now until 6pm
200 Commodore Dr · (720) 399-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
Lagomar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL 33325
Lagomar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1413 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,621

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0720 · Avail. now

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 1224 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 0622 · Avail. now

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0510 · Avail. now

$1,873

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mar Lago.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
doorman
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
Come and relax at Mar Lago Apartment Homes, the finest collection of luxury apartments in Plantation, FL. Our community offers the best amenities in the area including a soccer & volleyball court, sundecks, a clubhouse, and a convenient business center. Residents of our Plantation, FL apartments enjoy coming home to fully-equipped kitchens, large closets, cathedral ceilings, and granite countertops. With our close proximity to the intersection of I-75 and I-595 near both Sunrise and Davie, FL, our Plantation, FL apartments put you in the perfect place to commute anywhere in the area. Come and let us show you what makes Mar Lago the best apartments in Plantation. Whether you are looking to relocate to beautiful apartments in Sunrise, FL or Plantation, FL, look no further than Mar Lago Apartment Homes. Schedule a tour of our luxury Plantation apartments today. Our friendly leasing staff is waiting to hear from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mar Lago have any available units?
Mar Lago has 7 units available starting at $1,613 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mar Lago have?
Some of Mar Lago's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mar Lago currently offering any rent specials?
Mar Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mar Lago pet-friendly?
Yes, Mar Lago is pet friendly.
Does Mar Lago offer parking?
Yes, Mar Lago offers parking.
Does Mar Lago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mar Lago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mar Lago have a pool?
Yes, Mar Lago has a pool.
Does Mar Lago have accessible units?
No, Mar Lago does not have accessible units.
Does Mar Lago have units with dishwashers?
No, Mar Lago does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mar Lago have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mar Lago has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd
Plantation, FL 33324
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St
Plantation, FL 33322
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd
Plantation, FL 33324
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct
Plantation, FL 33322
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road
Plantation, FL 33324
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlantation Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlantation Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

JacarandaMinto PlantationLagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College