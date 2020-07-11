Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court business center 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed conference room car wash area clubhouse community garden courtyard fire pit game room green community on-site laundry parking putting green racquetball court 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking internet access media room online portal package receiving pet friendly sauna trash valet volleyball court yoga

Redefine your standard of luxury apartment living at Los Prados in Plantation, FL. Set in a serene semi-tropical landscape, the best Plantation, FL apartments feature villa-style architectural detailing to enhance your lifestyle. Equipped with outstanding amenities such as a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, top-notch business center, tennis courts, and two refreshing swimming pools, Los Prados will delight you with luxury amenities at every turn. Enjoy the beauty in every detail of your new Plantation, FL apartment from your ceramic tile foyer to the custom touches in your well-appointed kitchen. Live just a heartbeat away from all the excellent shopping and dining Plantation has to offer. Contact us today to learn how Los Prados apartments in Plantation, FL provides you with the finer things in life.