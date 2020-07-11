All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like
Los Prados.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
Los Prados
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

Los Prados

Open Now until 6pm
832 NW 86th Ave · (571) 248-7281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0414 · Avail. now

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 1021 · Avail. now

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2205 · Avail. now

$1,532

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 0905 · Avail. now

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 1516 · Avail. now

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Los Prados.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
fire pit
game room
green community
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
trash valet
volleyball court
yoga
Redefine your standard of luxury apartment living at Los Prados in Plantation, FL. Set in a serene semi-tropical landscape, the best Plantation, FL apartments feature villa-style architectural detailing to enhance your lifestyle. Equipped with outstanding amenities such as a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, top-notch business center, tennis courts, and two refreshing swimming pools, Los Prados will delight you with luxury amenities at every turn. Enjoy the beauty in every detail of your new Plantation, FL apartment from your ceramic tile foyer to the custom touches in your well-appointed kitchen. Live just a heartbeat away from all the excellent shopping and dining Plantation has to offer. Contact us today to learn how Los Prados apartments in Plantation, FL provides you with the finer things in life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Los Prados have any available units?
Los Prados has 20 units available starting at $1,307 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Los Prados have?
Some of Los Prados's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Los Prados currently offering any rent specials?
Los Prados is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Los Prados pet-friendly?
Yes, Los Prados is pet friendly.
Does Los Prados offer parking?
Yes, Los Prados offers parking.
Does Los Prados have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Los Prados offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Los Prados have a pool?
Yes, Los Prados has a pool.
Does Los Prados have accessible units?
No, Los Prados does not have accessible units.
Does Los Prados have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Los Prados has units with dishwashers.
Does Los Prados have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Los Prados has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir
Plantation, FL 33324
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd
Plantation, FL 33324
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd
Plantation, FL 33312
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road
Plantation, FL 33324
The Rise
333 N University Dr
Plantation, FL 33324
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlantation Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlantation Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

JacarandaMinto PlantationLagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College