Amenities
Redefine your standard of luxury apartment living at Los Prados in Plantation, FL. Set in a serene semi-tropical landscape, the best Plantation, FL apartments feature villa-style architectural detailing to enhance your lifestyle. Equipped with outstanding amenities such as a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, top-notch business center, tennis courts, and two refreshing swimming pools, Los Prados will delight you with luxury amenities at every turn. Enjoy the beauty in every detail of your new Plantation, FL apartment from your ceramic tile foyer to the custom touches in your well-appointed kitchen. Live just a heartbeat away from all the excellent shopping and dining Plantation has to offer. Contact us today to learn how Los Prados apartments in Plantation, FL provides you with the finer things in life.