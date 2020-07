Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today!

We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour!

*Mask & Gloves Required



Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with exceptional rental apartment homes featuring five exciting floor plans. Each home offers a variety of amenities including a screened patio or balcony, stackable w/d (included in rent), 1st floor, garden-style entry, and much more! With easy access to I-95, I-595, I-75 and the Florida Turnpike, the best of Broward is in your backyard. The Fountains, Sawgrass Mills and Broward Malls provide dining, shopping, and entertainment at your fingertips! Let our professional, responsive management team take care of you in your new home. Stop by today to tour one of our beautiful, newly renovated, apartment homes! Come see why our residents are proud to say their home is Lakepointe at Jacaranda in Plantation, FL!