Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill internet access tennis court trash valet alarm system game room

Gatehouse on the Green Apartments offers style and comfort in a desirable Plantation, Florida location. The community is conveniently located near Nova University and Broward Community College, 15 minutes from both Ft. Lauderdale and Miami International Airports with easy access to I-95, I-595 and the Sawgrass Expressway.



The one, two and three-bedroom apartments provide comfort in the details with a complete appliance package, designer countertops, ceramic flooring, and custom finished cabinetry in both the kitchen and bathroom. Residents love the community shared spaces and services! Take a dip in the pool, challenge a friend to a game of billiards, take your pet for a stroll, get your fit in the fitness studio, or just relax in the lounge.



