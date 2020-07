Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub lobby media room smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience luxurious living lakeside at Camden Plantation! We offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with upscale features such as open, Chef-style kitchens, vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers and more. Our community is a great place to live for you and your pets with our beautifully landscaped grounds and panoramic lake views. Our residents also enjoy a 24-Hour Fitness Center with exercise classes, two swimming pools, outdoor picnic space with grilling stations, playground, tennis court and plenty of nearby walking trails. The best of Plantation, FL sits close by such as Central Park Elementary (right across the street!), Plantation Sunset Park, Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall, Grande Oaks Country Club and more. Come home to Camden Plantation today! Please note that all ...