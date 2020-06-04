920 SW 42nd Ave

Amenities
Fully Furnished Single Family Home within Walking distance to Golf Course, Biking Path & City Parks! Ideal Split Plan w/Master Bedroom, Bath & Walking Closet on one side & 2 full bedrooms w/Bathroom on the other side. Separate Dining/Living Room & Family Room! Front & Back Patios. Fenced large yard w/Shed. Washer & Dryer included. Near FL Turnpike & I-595. Close to shopping centers like Home Depot, Trader Joe's, Publix, Starbucks & Whole Foods - Close to Nova Southeastern University. (house next door under reconstruction)