All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like 920 SW 42nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
920 SW 42nd Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

920 SW 42nd Ave

920 Southwest 42nd Avenue · (954) 882-0677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

920 Southwest 42nd Avenue, Plantation, FL 33317
Country Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished Single Family Home within Walking distance to Golf Course, Biking Path & City Parks! Ideal Split Plan w/Master Bedroom, Bath & Walking Closet on one side & 2 full bedrooms w/Bathroom on the other side. Separate Dining/Living Room & Family Room! Front & Back Patios. Fenced large yard w/Shed. Washer & Dryer included. Near FL Turnpike & I-595. Close to shopping centers like Home Depot, Trader Joe's, Publix, Starbucks & Whole Foods - Close to Nova Southeastern University. (house next door under reconstruction)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 SW 42nd Ave have any available units?
920 SW 42nd Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 920 SW 42nd Ave have?
Some of 920 SW 42nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 SW 42nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
920 SW 42nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 SW 42nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 920 SW 42nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 920 SW 42nd Ave offer parking?
No, 920 SW 42nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 920 SW 42nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 SW 42nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 SW 42nd Ave have a pool?
No, 920 SW 42nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 920 SW 42nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 920 SW 42nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 920 SW 42nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 SW 42nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 SW 42nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 SW 42nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 920 SW 42nd Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir
Plantation, FL 33324
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St
Plantation, FL 33322
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St
Plantation, FL 33324
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr
Plantation, FL 33325
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St
Plantation, FL 33325
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Plantation Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlantation Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jacaranda
Lagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity