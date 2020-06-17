751 N Pine Island Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

PLANTATION! Condo with Garage! Water include. 3/2 - Property Id: 229093



***Call Dave the realtor for a showing at 954-800-5399***



UPPER END MODERN LIVING - CONDO -townhouse styled 3/2 + 1 car garage in the heart of Plantation. New laminate flooring, open kitchen with granite counter tops and wood cabinets, with Stainless Steel appliances and FULL size washer and dryer in the unit! Two Modern, fully renovated bathrooms. One detached garage plus a parking place. Sorry, No smoking. Employment verification with offer. Fitness center, pool. Quick move in -No association approval needed! listing courtesy of listings center



Contact:

Dave Regs

Realtor

Riverview Realty

954-800-5399

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229093

Property Id 229093



(RLNE5585673)