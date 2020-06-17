All apartments in Plantation
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

751 N Pine Island Rd

751 North Pine Island Road · (954) 800-5399
Location

751 North Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
PLANTATION! Condo with Garage! Water include. 3/2 - Property Id: 229093

***Call Dave the realtor for a showing at 954-800-5399***

UPPER END MODERN LIVING - CONDO -townhouse styled 3/2 + 1 car garage in the heart of Plantation. New laminate flooring, open kitchen with granite counter tops and wood cabinets, with Stainless Steel appliances and FULL size washer and dryer in the unit! Two Modern, fully renovated bathrooms. One detached garage plus a parking place. Sorry, No smoking. Employment verification with offer. Fitness center, pool. Quick move in -No association approval needed! listing courtesy of listings center

Contact:
Dave Regs
Realtor
Riverview Realty
954-800-5399
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229093
Property Id 229093

(RLNE5585673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

