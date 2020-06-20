All apartments in Plantation
700 SW 78th Ave A-1104
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

700 SW 78th Ave A-1104

700 Southwest 78th Avenue · (954) 865-7010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Southwest 78th Avenue, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A-1104 · Avail. now

$2,368

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
sauna
FAST AND EASY MOVE IN - Property Id: 286659

FAST AND EASY MOVE IN**ONLY $849 (w.a.c) + 1st MONTH MOVES YOU IN**LARGE FRIENDLY PETS OK ** Midtown 24 now renting spacious and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom apartments + townhomes at Midtown 24. Each unit is impeccably design with high ceilings large windows and spacious walk in closets. Featuring well-equipped kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and sleek granite countertops. Enjoy a curated selection of amenities including a resort-inspired infinity pool, 24-hour fitness center and cycling studio, and luxurious sauna and steam rooms. Midtown 24 offers all these lifestyle choices plus effortless expressway convenience and easy access to unbeatable shopping and dining .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286659
Property Id 286659

(RLNE5803990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 have any available units?
700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 has a unit available for $2,368 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 have?
Some of 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 currently offering any rent specials?
700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 is pet friendly.
Does 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 offer parking?
No, 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 does not offer parking.
Does 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 have a pool?
Yes, 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 has a pool.
Does 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 have accessible units?
No, 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 SW 78th Ave A-1104 does not have units with air conditioning.
