Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM
Check Availability
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C
455 South Pine Island Road
·
(855) 668-8773
Location
455 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33324
Jacaranda
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,450
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR CONDO UNIT WITH TILE FLOORS IN LIVING AREA, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS, AND BEAUTIFUL GARDEN VIEW FROM BALCONY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C have any available units?
455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C have?
Some of 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C currently offering any rent specials?
455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C is pet friendly.
Does 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C offer parking?
Yes, 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C offers parking.
Does 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C have a pool?
Yes, 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C has a pool.
Does 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C have accessible units?
No, 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C does not have accessible units.
Does 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C has units with air conditioning.
