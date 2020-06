Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator pool

CANALFRONT CONDO! Walk in to wall to wall 18' tile with a view of the lake from the front door. The kitchen and bathroom have upgraded counters and cabinets. Accordion shutters on the sliding glass doors and windows, knockdown textured walls and ceilings. Secured building and elevator, pools, clubhouse and close to restaurants and main highways. Pets allowed. Come see this cozy condo and make it HOME