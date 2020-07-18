All apartments in Plantation
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

1781 SW 67th Ave

1781 Southwest 67th Avenue · (954) 593-9643
Location

1781 Southwest 67th Avenue, Plantation, FL 33317

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1996 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Amazing Opportunity to Rent This Waterfront Pool Home In The Heart of Plantation! Double Door Entry Welcomes You to a Great Open Floorplan. The Kitchen is Updated with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wine Refrigerator & Keg Hookup! Stacked Floorplan, Impact Windows & Doors, Bamboo Floors & Tile Throughout! A Beautiful Covered Patio W Summer Kitchen is Great For Entertaining Overlooking Pool & Canal. Ultra Private Fenced Backyard W/ Plenty of Room. Large Laundry Room, Pantry & Trash Compactor! Pets Okay With Deposit! Tenant Maintains Pool & Lawn!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 SW 67th Ave have any available units?
1781 SW 67th Ave has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1781 SW 67th Ave have?
Some of 1781 SW 67th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 SW 67th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1781 SW 67th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 SW 67th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1781 SW 67th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1781 SW 67th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1781 SW 67th Ave offers parking.
Does 1781 SW 67th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1781 SW 67th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 SW 67th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1781 SW 67th Ave has a pool.
Does 1781 SW 67th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1781 SW 67th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 SW 67th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1781 SW 67th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1781 SW 67th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1781 SW 67th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
