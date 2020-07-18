1781 SW 67th Ave

Amenities
Amazing Opportunity to Rent This Waterfront Pool Home In The Heart of Plantation! Double Door Entry Welcomes You to a Great Open Floorplan. The Kitchen is Updated with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wine Refrigerator & Keg Hookup! Stacked Floorplan, Impact Windows & Doors, Bamboo Floors & Tile Throughout! A Beautiful Covered Patio W Summer Kitchen is Great For Entertaining Overlooking Pool & Canal. Ultra Private Fenced Backyard W/ Plenty of Room. Large Laundry Room, Pantry & Trash Compactor! Pets Okay With Deposit! Tenant Maintains Pool & Lawn!