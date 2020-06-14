Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plantation Mobile Home Park
Find more places like 1571 E Breezy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plantation Mobile Home Park, FL
/
1571 E Breezy Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1571 E Breezy Lane
1571 East Breezy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1571 East Breezy Lane, Plantation Mobile Home Park, FL 33417
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1571 E Breezy Lane have any available units?
1571 E Breezy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plantation Mobile Home Park, FL
.
Is 1571 E Breezy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1571 E Breezy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 E Breezy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1571 E Breezy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plantation Mobile Home Park
.
Does 1571 E Breezy Lane offer parking?
No, 1571 E Breezy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1571 E Breezy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 E Breezy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 E Breezy Lane have a pool?
No, 1571 E Breezy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1571 E Breezy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1571 E Breezy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 E Breezy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 E Breezy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 E Breezy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 E Breezy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Port St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Lake Belvedere Estates, FL
Greenacres, FL
Palm Springs, FL
Wellington, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Palm Beach, FL
The Acreage, FL
Lake Park, FL
Atlantis, FL
Loxahatchee Groves, FL
North Palm Beach, FL
Lantana, FL
Hypoluxo, FL
Cabana Colony, FL
Juno Beach, FL
Jupiter, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College