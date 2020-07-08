Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access

Walden Lake Apartments (Formerly known as Plantation at Walden Lake) offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a lovely community of Plant City, FL where everything you love is just minutes away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, fine dining, and entertainment.



Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Careful attention has been placed in the places you gather and use most, offering uncompromising distinction in gracious apartment living. Our fully-equipped all electric kitchens with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, air conditioning, vertical and mini blinds, ceiling fans, generous closets, in home washers and dryers, and private patios are just a few of the standard features you will find. These quality residences are sure to please a