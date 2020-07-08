All apartments in Plant City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Plantation at Walden Lake

1400 Plantation Blvd · (813) 607-4089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL 33566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1804 · Avail. Sep 17

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. Sep 13

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Unit 1603 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0312 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,158

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 0910 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0904 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plantation at Walden Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Walden Lake Apartments (Formerly known as Plantation at Walden Lake) offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a lovely community of Plant City, FL where everything you love is just minutes away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, fine dining, and entertainment.

Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Careful attention has been placed in the places you gather and use most, offering uncompromising distinction in gracious apartment living. Our fully-equipped all electric kitchens with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, air conditioning, vertical and mini blinds, ceiling fans, generous closets, in home washers and dryers, and private patios are just a few of the standard features you will find. These quality residences are sure to please a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per person
Deposit: $99-1st month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: under 70 pounds allowed, should be non aggressive
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
Parking Details: Open surface lot, $25 per assigned spot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plantation at Walden Lake have any available units?
Plantation at Walden Lake has 8 units available starting at $934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does Plantation at Walden Lake have?
Some of Plantation at Walden Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plantation at Walden Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Plantation at Walden Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plantation at Walden Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Plantation at Walden Lake is pet friendly.
Does Plantation at Walden Lake offer parking?
Yes, Plantation at Walden Lake offers parking.
Does Plantation at Walden Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plantation at Walden Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plantation at Walden Lake have a pool?
Yes, Plantation at Walden Lake has a pool.
Does Plantation at Walden Lake have accessible units?
No, Plantation at Walden Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Plantation at Walden Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plantation at Walden Lake has units with dishwashers.
