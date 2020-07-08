Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 905 Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
905 Monroe St
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
905 Monroe St
905 Monroe St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
905 Monroe St, Plant City, FL 33563
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3208146)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Monroe St have any available units?
905 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plant City, FL
.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plant City Rent Report
.
Is 905 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
905 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 905 Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plant City
.
Does 905 Monroe St offer parking?
No, 905 Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 905 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 905 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 905 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 905 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Similar Pages
Plant City 1 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Plant City Apartments with Balconies
Plant City Apartments with Gyms
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Horizon West, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Celebration, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg