905 Johnson Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,172 sq. ft. home in Plant City, FL! Lovely galley kitchen with granite counter tops. Spacious living room. Wonderful master suite features cozy tub. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis includes covered patio. Schedule your showing today!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.