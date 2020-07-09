Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath across from park - Beauiful 3 bedrom 1 bath with 1 car detached garage/workshop. This home is located right across the street from family friendly park. Private driveway and parkling.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5781394)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 N Knight Street have any available units?
710 N Knight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 710 N Knight Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 N Knight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N Knight Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 N Knight Street is pet friendly.
Does 710 N Knight Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 N Knight Street offers parking.
Does 710 N Knight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N Knight Street have a pool?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 N Knight Street have accessible units?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N Knight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 N Knight Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not have units with air conditioning.
