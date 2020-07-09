All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 710 N Knight Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
710 N Knight Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

710 N Knight Street

710 North Knight Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

710 North Knight Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath across from park - Beauiful 3 bedrom 1 bath with 1 car detached garage/workshop. This home is located right across the street from family friendly park. Private driveway and parkling.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5781394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N Knight Street have any available units?
710 N Knight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 710 N Knight Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 N Knight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N Knight Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 N Knight Street is pet friendly.
Does 710 N Knight Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 N Knight Street offers parking.
Does 710 N Knight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N Knight Street have a pool?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 N Knight Street have accessible units?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N Knight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 N Knight Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 N Knight Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City 3 Bedrooms
Plant City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa