All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 702 W. Baker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
702 W. Baker Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

702 W. Baker Street

702 Baker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

702 Baker Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom on Baker Street -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5617799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 W. Baker Street have any available units?
702 W. Baker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 702 W. Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 W. Baker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W. Baker Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 W. Baker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 702 W. Baker Street offer parking?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not offer parking.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have a pool?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City 3 Bedrooms
Plant City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa