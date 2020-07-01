Rent Calculator
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
702 W. Baker Street
702 Baker Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
702 Baker Street, Plant City, FL 33563
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom on Baker Street -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5617799)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 W. Baker Street have any available units?
702 W. Baker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plant City, FL
.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plant City Rent Report
.
Is 702 W. Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 W. Baker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W. Baker Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 W. Baker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plant City
.
Does 702 W. Baker Street offer parking?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not offer parking.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have a pool?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 W. Baker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 W. Baker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
