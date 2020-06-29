All apartments in Plant City
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:18 PM

4607 Lantana Place

4607 Lantana Place · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Lantana Place, Plant City, FL 33566

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Lantana Place have any available units?
4607 Lantana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 4607 Lantana Place currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Lantana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Lantana Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 Lantana Place is pet friendly.
Does 4607 Lantana Place offer parking?
No, 4607 Lantana Place does not offer parking.
Does 4607 Lantana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Lantana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Lantana Place have a pool?
No, 4607 Lantana Place does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Lantana Place have accessible units?
No, 4607 Lantana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Lantana Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 Lantana Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4607 Lantana Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4607 Lantana Place does not have units with air conditioning.

