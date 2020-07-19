All apartments in Plant City
Plant City, FL
418 Abigail Road
418 Abigail Road

418 Abigail Road · No Longer Available
Location

418 Abigail Road, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,470 sf home is located in Plant City, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

418 Abigail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Some of 418 Abigail Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
418 Abigail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 418 Abigail Road is pet friendly.
Yes, 418 Abigail Road offers parking.
No, 418 Abigail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 418 Abigail Road does not have a pool.
No, 418 Abigail Road does not have accessible units.
No, 418 Abigail Road does not have units with dishwashers.
