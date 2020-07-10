All apartments in Plant City
408 W Herring ST
408 W Herring ST

408 West Herring Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 West Herring Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stunning 4/2.5 Corner lot home in the Historic Area of Plant City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 W Herring ST have any available units?
408 W Herring ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 408 W Herring ST currently offering any rent specials?
408 W Herring ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 W Herring ST pet-friendly?
No, 408 W Herring ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 408 W Herring ST offer parking?
No, 408 W Herring ST does not offer parking.
Does 408 W Herring ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 W Herring ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 W Herring ST have a pool?
No, 408 W Herring ST does not have a pool.
Does 408 W Herring ST have accessible units?
No, 408 W Herring ST does not have accessible units.
Does 408 W Herring ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 W Herring ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 W Herring ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 W Herring ST does not have units with air conditioning.

