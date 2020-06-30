All apartments in Plant City
Plant City, FL
405 Lake St
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

405 Lake St

405 South Lake Street · No Longer Available
Plant City
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

405 South Lake Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, plus bonus room

no ac, must provide you own

"as is"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2381233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

