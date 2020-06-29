All apartments in Plant City
Plant City, FL
3845 Crystal Dew ST
3845 Crystal Dew ST

3845 Crystal Dew Street · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Crystal Dew Street, Plant City, FL 33567

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE5530216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Crystal Dew ST have any available units?
3845 Crystal Dew ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 3845 Crystal Dew ST currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Crystal Dew ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Crystal Dew ST pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Crystal Dew ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 3845 Crystal Dew ST offer parking?
No, 3845 Crystal Dew ST does not offer parking.
Does 3845 Crystal Dew ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Crystal Dew ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Crystal Dew ST have a pool?
No, 3845 Crystal Dew ST does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Crystal Dew ST have accessible units?
No, 3845 Crystal Dew ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Crystal Dew ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 Crystal Dew ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 Crystal Dew ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 Crystal Dew ST does not have units with air conditioning.

