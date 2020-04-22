305 Grant Street

Amenities

Awesome 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment Large living room with separate dining area and vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen concept with breakfast bar. The apartment has a big balcony and large storage closet to fit full size washer/dryer or on site laundry room for convenience. Close to all shopping/downtown Plant City and hwy access First month's rent, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. This property does not accept section 8. A higher security deposit may be required based on credit screening.