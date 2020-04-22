All apartments in Plant City
305 Grant Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

305 Grant Street

305 West Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 West Grant Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b866e15073 ---- Awesome 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment Large living room with separate dining area and vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen concept with breakfast bar. The apartment has a big balcony and large storage closet to fit full size washer/dryer or on site laundry room for convenience. Close to all shopping/downtown Plant City and hwy access First month\'s rent, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. This property does not accept section 8. A higher security deposit may be required based on credit screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Grant Street have any available units?
305 Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Grant Street have?
Some of 305 Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 305 Grant Street offer parking?
No, 305 Grant Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Grant Street have a pool?
Yes, 305 Grant Street has a pool.
Does 305 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
