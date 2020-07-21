All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 2928 Wilder Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
2928 Wilder Park Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

2928 Wilder Park Drive

2928 Wilder Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2928 Wilder Park Drive, Plant City, FL 33566

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Wilder Park Drive have any available units?
2928 Wilder Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 2928 Wilder Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Wilder Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Wilder Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Wilder Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Wilder Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2928 Wilder Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2928 Wilder Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Wilder Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Wilder Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2928 Wilder Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2928 Wilder Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2928 Wilder Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Wilder Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 Wilder Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Wilder Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 Wilder Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlant City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Plant City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPlant City Apartments with Balconies
Plant City Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FLSouth Bradenton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg