Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1 bedroom 1 bathroom available. Each unit comes with its own assigned parking spot. Tenant pays water/electric. Unit has one window AC unit! There is not laundry onsite. The building is minutes from the major highways which makes commuting a breeze! Very convenient commute as the building is located just a 1/2 mile to I-4! This building is also blocks from The Strawberry festival and surrounded with grocery stores, dinning, and shopping. Contact us today!