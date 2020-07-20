All apartments in Plant City
2210 North Merrin Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2210 North Merrin Street

2210 N Merrin St · No Longer Available
Location

2210 N Merrin St, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more informaiton (813)386-6478, ext. 5
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 North Merrin Street have any available units?
2210 North Merrin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 2210 North Merrin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2210 North Merrin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 North Merrin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 North Merrin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2210 North Merrin Street offer parking?
No, 2210 North Merrin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2210 North Merrin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 North Merrin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 North Merrin Street have a pool?
No, 2210 North Merrin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2210 North Merrin Street have accessible units?
No, 2210 North Merrin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 North Merrin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 North Merrin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 North Merrin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 North Merrin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
