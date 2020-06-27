All apartments in Plant City
2106 North Merrin Street

2106 N Merrin St · No Longer Available
Location

2106 N Merrin St, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 North Merrin Street have any available units?
2106 North Merrin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 2106 North Merrin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2106 North Merrin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 North Merrin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 North Merrin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2106 North Merrin Street offer parking?
No, 2106 North Merrin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2106 North Merrin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 North Merrin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 North Merrin Street have a pool?
Yes, 2106 North Merrin Street has a pool.
Does 2106 North Merrin Street have accessible units?
No, 2106 North Merrin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 North Merrin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 North Merrin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 North Merrin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 North Merrin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
