All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 20 Plum St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
20 Plum St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 2:17 AM

20 Plum St

20 Plum Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20 Plum Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 11/30/19 and receive ­­­$1000 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Plum St have any available units?
20 Plum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 20 Plum St currently offering any rent specials?
20 Plum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Plum St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Plum St is pet friendly.
Does 20 Plum St offer parking?
Yes, 20 Plum St offers parking.
Does 20 Plum St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Plum St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Plum St have a pool?
Yes, 20 Plum St has a pool.
Does 20 Plum St have accessible units?
No, 20 Plum St does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Plum St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Plum St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Plum St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Plum St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlant City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Plant City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPlant City Apartments with Balconies
Plant City Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FLSouth Bradenton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg