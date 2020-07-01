1887 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

Nice town home tucked away in the gated community of Walden Woods! Centrally located to everything in Plant City. Close to stores and restaurants. Features nice wood laminate flooring and ceramic tile on first floor and carpeting on second. Three nice size bedrooms, plus 2.5 baths. Indoor utility. Master has walk in closet. Sharp kitchen with nice appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious dining room and front sitting room at entry, plus family room that overlooks the pond at the back. Available 4/5/2020.