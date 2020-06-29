All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 1709 Via Palermo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
1709 Via Palermo Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:20 AM

1709 Via Palermo Street

1709 Via Palermo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1709 Via Palermo Street, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home in Plant City. Freshly Painted and New Carpet throughout. Large and Livable Family Home. Ready for immediate occupancy!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have any available units?
1709 Via Palermo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Via Palermo Street have?
Some of 1709 Via Palermo Street's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Via Palermo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Via Palermo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Via Palermo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Via Palermo Street offers parking.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have a pool?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have accessible units?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City 3 Bedrooms
Plant City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa