Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1709 Via Palermo Street
1709 Via Palermo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1709 Via Palermo Street, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home in Plant City. Freshly Painted and New Carpet throughout. Large and Livable Family Home. Ready for immediate occupancy!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have any available units?
1709 Via Palermo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plant City, FL
.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plant City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1709 Via Palermo Street have?
Some of 1709 Via Palermo Street's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1709 Via Palermo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Via Palermo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Via Palermo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plant City
.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Via Palermo Street offers parking.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have a pool?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have accessible units?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Via Palermo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Via Palermo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
