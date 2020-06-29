All apartments in Plant City
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:47 PM

1601 North Wills Street

1601 North Wills Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 North Wills Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 North Wills Street have any available units?
1601 North Wills Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 1601 North Wills Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 North Wills Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 North Wills Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 North Wills Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 North Wills Street offer parking?
No, 1601 North Wills Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 North Wills Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 North Wills Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 North Wills Street have a pool?
No, 1601 North Wills Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 North Wills Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 North Wills Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 North Wills Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 North Wills Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 North Wills Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 North Wills Street does not have units with air conditioning.

