All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 1502 E. Frances St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
1502 E. Frances St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1502 E. Frances St.

1502 East Frances Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1502 East Frances Avenue, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3762304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 E. Frances St. have any available units?
1502 E. Frances St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 1502 E. Frances St. currently offering any rent specials?
1502 E. Frances St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 E. Frances St. pet-friendly?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. offer parking?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not offer parking.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have a pool?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not have a pool.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have accessible units?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City Apartments with Balconies
Plant City Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FLSouth Bradenton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg