Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
1502 E. Frances St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1502 E. Frances St.
1502 E Frances St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1502 E Frances St, Plant City, FL 33563
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3762304)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have any available units?
1502 E. Frances St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plant City, FL
.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plant City Rent Report
.
Is 1502 E. Frances St. currently offering any rent specials?
1502 E. Frances St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 E. Frances St. pet-friendly?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plant City
.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. offer parking?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not offer parking.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have a pool?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not have a pool.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have accessible units?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 E. Frances St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 E. Frances St. does not have units with air conditioning.
