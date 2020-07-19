All apartments in Plant City
1410 Oakwood Lane

Location

1410 Oakwood Lane, Plant City, FL 33563
Walden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,692 sf home is located in Plant City, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
1410 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 1410 Oakwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Oakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Oakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1410 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1410 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1410 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Oakwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
