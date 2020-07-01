All apartments in Plant City
1303 Oak Pointe Place

Location

1303 Oak Pointe Place, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Oak Pointe Place have any available units?
1303 Oak Pointe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 1303 Oak Pointe Place currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Oak Pointe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Oak Pointe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Oak Pointe Place is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Oak Pointe Place offer parking?
No, 1303 Oak Pointe Place does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Oak Pointe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Oak Pointe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Oak Pointe Place have a pool?
Yes, 1303 Oak Pointe Place has a pool.
Does 1303 Oak Pointe Place have accessible units?
No, 1303 Oak Pointe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Oak Pointe Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Oak Pointe Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Oak Pointe Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Oak Pointe Place does not have units with air conditioning.

