Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
1104 Oak Pointe Place
Last updated July 11 2019 at 1:19 AM

1104 Oak Pointe Place

1104 Oak Pointe Place · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Oak Pointe Place, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Oak Pointe Place have any available units?
1104 Oak Pointe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 1104 Oak Pointe Place currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Oak Pointe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Oak Pointe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Oak Pointe Place is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Oak Pointe Place offer parking?
No, 1104 Oak Pointe Place does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Oak Pointe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Oak Pointe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Oak Pointe Place have a pool?
No, 1104 Oak Pointe Place does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Oak Pointe Place have accessible units?
No, 1104 Oak Pointe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Oak Pointe Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Oak Pointe Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Oak Pointe Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Oak Pointe Place does not have units with air conditioning.
