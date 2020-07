Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance business center car wash area carport internet access

Plantation Gardens is a pet friendly community tucked away in a secluded, 11-acre wooded setting. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes offer views of our lakes, nature preserves and courtyards. Residents enjoy the 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, refreshing swimming pool, heated spa and clubhouse! Inside your new home, convenient features include full-size washers and dryers, sunrooms, extended ceilings, large living areas, ceilings fans and ceramic tile entries. Tour today and learn about additional benefits of becoming a resident at Plantation Gardens. Lease today and discover the best in apartment living!