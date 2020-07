Epic At Gateway Centre

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse community garden concierge courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court elevator coffee bar conference room game room media room trash valet

We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Situated in the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida, Epic at Gateway combines state-of-the-art amenities with exquisitely appointed interiors, creating a perfect paradise for its residents. Finding a home at the Epic at Gateway is easy as residents have a wide variety of options to choose from. Offering seven unique and spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, with upgrades such as wood plank or tile floors, expansive kitchen islands with pendant lighting, walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryers and more, you'll love everything that our modern community has to offer. Text EPIC to 77599 for more info.