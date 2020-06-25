All apartments in Pinellas Park
9865 54th Street N
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

9865 54th Street N

9865 54th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

9865 54th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open Concept Pinellas Park Florida Rental Home
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,151 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home a

(RLNE4882545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9865 54th Street N have any available units?
9865 54th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 9865 54th Street N have?
Some of 9865 54th Street N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9865 54th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
9865 54th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9865 54th Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9865 54th Street N is pet friendly.
Does 9865 54th Street N offer parking?
No, 9865 54th Street N does not offer parking.
Does 9865 54th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9865 54th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9865 54th Street N have a pool?
Yes, 9865 54th Street N has a pool.
Does 9865 54th Street N have accessible units?
No, 9865 54th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 9865 54th Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9865 54th Street N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9865 54th Street N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9865 54th Street N has units with air conditioning.
