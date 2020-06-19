9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E

Amenities
You'll be happy to know there's a 3 bedroom home offered for lease in the Mainlands! This single family/condo home can
also be used as a 2 bedroom home with a den or office. Whatever you decide you will have 1500 plus heated and cooled
sq feet to enjoy! With 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining area, a large eat in kitchen and a huge family room AND an
oversize garage! With updated thermal insulated windows, hurricane shutters, HVAC new in 2016, crown moulding and a newer water softener! Located in a 55 plus community there are many activities offered to Mainlands residents! There
are Card games, exercise classes, shuffle board, pancake breakfasts, dinners and dances! There's a community
clubhouse, a heated pool and more! Walk to Freedom Lake Park where there's a dog park, picnic areas and a walkway
around the lake! Mainlands public Golf Course is nearby! Pay a low maintenance fee of 340. which includes
water/sewer/trash, basic cable, exterior painting and roof replacement, lawn care and exterior pest control! Don't miss out
on this opportunity to live in the Mainlands!