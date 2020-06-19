All apartments in Pinellas Park
9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E

9812 Mainlands Boulevard East · (727) 490-9864
Location

9812 Mainlands Boulevard East, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
You'll be happy to know there's a 3 bedroom home offered for lease in the Mainlands! This single family/condo home can
also be used as a 2 bedroom home with a den or office. Whatever you decide you will have 1500 plus heated and cooled
sq feet to enjoy! With 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining area, a large eat in kitchen and a huge family room AND an
oversize garage! With updated thermal insulated windows, hurricane shutters, HVAC new in 2016, crown moulding and a newer water softener! Located in a 55 plus community there are many activities offered to Mainlands residents! There
are Card games, exercise classes, shuffle board, pancake breakfasts, dinners and dances! There's a community
clubhouse, a heated pool and more! Walk to Freedom Lake Park where there's a dog park, picnic areas and a walkway
around the lake! Mainlands public Golf Course is nearby! Pay a low maintenance fee of 340. which includes
water/sewer/trash, basic cable, exterior painting and roof replacement, lawn care and exterior pest control! Don't miss out
on this opportunity to live in the Mainlands!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E have any available units?
9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E have?
Some of 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E currently offering any rent specials?
9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E pet-friendly?
Yes, 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E is pet friendly.
Does 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E offer parking?
Yes, 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E does offer parking.
Does 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E have a pool?
Yes, 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E has a pool.
Does 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E have accessible units?
No, 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E has units with dishwashers.
Does 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E has units with air conditioning.
