9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool shuffle board garage

You'll be happy to know there's a 3 bedroom home offered for lease in the Mainlands! This single family/condo home can

also be used as a 2 bedroom home with a den or office. Whatever you decide you will have 1500 plus heated and cooled

sq feet to enjoy! With 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining area, a large eat in kitchen and a huge family room AND an

oversize garage! With updated thermal insulated windows, hurricane shutters, HVAC new in 2016, crown moulding and a newer water softener! Located in a 55 plus community there are many activities offered to Mainlands residents! There

are Card games, exercise classes, shuffle board, pancake breakfasts, dinners and dances! There's a community

clubhouse, a heated pool and more! Walk to Freedom Lake Park where there's a dog park, picnic areas and a walkway

around the lake! Mainlands public Golf Course is nearby! Pay a low maintenance fee of 340. which includes

water/sewer/trash, basic cable, exterior painting and roof replacement, lawn care and exterior pest control! Don't miss out

on this opportunity to live in the Mainlands!