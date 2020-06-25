All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 AM

9192 51ST STREET N

9192 51st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

9192 51st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms 1 bathroom updated home with Carport available for yearly lease, starting May 1st. Pet friendly
home, First, Last and security w/additional pet deposit if applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9192 51ST STREET N have any available units?
9192 51ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 9192 51ST STREET N have?
Some of 9192 51ST STREET N's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9192 51ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
9192 51ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9192 51ST STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9192 51ST STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 9192 51ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 9192 51ST STREET N offers parking.
Does 9192 51ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9192 51ST STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9192 51ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 9192 51ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 9192 51ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 9192 51ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 9192 51ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9192 51ST STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9192 51ST STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9192 51ST STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
