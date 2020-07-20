Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 9184 54TH WAY N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
9184 54TH WAY N
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:54 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9184 54TH WAY N
9184 54th Way North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
9184 54th Way North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready clean 3/2. Short walk to skyview pool. Newer central air and windows. Inside laundry room. Small Pets Ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9184 54TH WAY N have any available units?
9184 54TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas Park, FL
.
What amenities does 9184 54TH WAY N have?
Some of 9184 54TH WAY N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9184 54TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
9184 54TH WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9184 54TH WAY N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9184 54TH WAY N is pet friendly.
Does 9184 54TH WAY N offer parking?
No, 9184 54TH WAY N does not offer parking.
Does 9184 54TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9184 54TH WAY N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9184 54TH WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 9184 54TH WAY N has a pool.
Does 9184 54TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 9184 54TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 9184 54TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9184 54TH WAY N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9184 54TH WAY N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9184 54TH WAY N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Similar Pages
Pinellas Park 1 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with Balconies
Pinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Venice, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Odessa, FL
Westchase, FL
Ruskin, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg