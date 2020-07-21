Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
8870 56th St
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8870 56th St
8870 56th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8870 56th Street, Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Four Bedroom/Two Bath with Garage -
(RLNE5479058)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8870 56th St have any available units?
8870 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas Park, FL
.
Is 8870 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
8870 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8870 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8870 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 8870 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 8870 56th St offers parking.
Does 8870 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8870 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8870 56th St have a pool?
No, 8870 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 8870 56th St have accessible units?
No, 8870 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8870 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8870 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8870 56th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8870 56th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Pinellas Pines Apartments
8501 52nd St N
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
