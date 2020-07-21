All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

8753 69th St N

8753 69th St N · No Longer Available
Location

8753 69th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Three Bedroom/Two Bath - Super charming Three Bedroom/Two Bath home with a carport! This home features stainless steel appliances, central air, hardwood style flooring and a fenced in back yard.

(RLNE5060890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8753 69th St N have any available units?
8753 69th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 8753 69th St N have?
Some of 8753 69th St N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8753 69th St N currently offering any rent specials?
8753 69th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8753 69th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8753 69th St N is pet friendly.
Does 8753 69th St N offer parking?
Yes, 8753 69th St N offers parking.
Does 8753 69th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8753 69th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8753 69th St N have a pool?
No, 8753 69th St N does not have a pool.
Does 8753 69th St N have accessible units?
No, 8753 69th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 8753 69th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8753 69th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8753 69th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8753 69th St N has units with air conditioning.
