All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 8465 60TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
8465 60TH STREET N
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:04 AM

8465 60TH STREET N

8465 60th St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8465 60th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN PINELLAS PARK AREA WITH A BIG
FENCED IN BACK YARD
ONE CAR GARAGE
CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND AREA SHOPPING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8465 60TH STREET N have any available units?
8465 60TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 8465 60TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
8465 60TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8465 60TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 8465 60TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 8465 60TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 8465 60TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 8465 60TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8465 60TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8465 60TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 8465 60TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 8465 60TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 8465 60TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 8465 60TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8465 60TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8465 60TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8465 60TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg